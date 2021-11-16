Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.42. 771,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $45.27.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

