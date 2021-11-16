Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.42. 771,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $45.27.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.