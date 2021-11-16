Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.6% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. 123,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,884,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

