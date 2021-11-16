Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 53 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,923,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.73 and a 200-day moving average of $224.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $174.28 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

