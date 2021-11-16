Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.4% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after buying an additional 1,496,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 47,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

