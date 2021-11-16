Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Myriad Genetics worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,930 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MYGN opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

