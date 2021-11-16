NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price target on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on NanoXplore and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

GRA opened at C$5.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$5.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.10.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

