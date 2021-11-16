Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,973.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 41.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $197,448.72 and approximately $9,973.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,426,552 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

