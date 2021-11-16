National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCL. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.93.

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$4.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$344.64 million and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.49.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

