National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Insider Sells $222,509.00 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of National Bank stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.32. 221,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,253. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the third quarter valued at about $14,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in National Bank by 190.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Bank by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after buying an additional 226,411 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the second quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 35.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 137,714 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

