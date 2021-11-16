National Bankshares Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $17.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEV. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $10,020,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $9,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

