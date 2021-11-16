National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $63.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Vision by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in National Vision by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $1,234,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

