Navcoin Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.88 million and $673,920.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019778 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014628 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,166,944 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

