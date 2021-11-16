Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NMRD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. Nemaura Medical has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nemaura Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) by 6,528.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Nemaura Medical worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

