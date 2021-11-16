Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at Cowen

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

NEPT traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.62. The company had a trading volume of 36,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.