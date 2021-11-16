Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTOIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neste Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.7983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

