Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce sales of $317.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.10 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $247.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.71.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.78. The stock had a trading volume of 691,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,670. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $96.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

