Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.96.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $409.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

