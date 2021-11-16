Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $461.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.82 and its 200 day moving average is $385.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $478.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.60.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

