Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

NYSE:FDX opened at $252.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.91. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

