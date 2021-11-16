New Capital Management LP Invests $517,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Yum China makes up 0.3% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,734,000 after buying an additional 806,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,419,000 after purchasing an additional 912,170 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.53 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

