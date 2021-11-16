New Capital Management LP Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

