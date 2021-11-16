New Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $241.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.21 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.93 and a 200-day moving average of $226.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.