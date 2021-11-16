New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $342,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3,545.59. 29,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,393.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,391.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

