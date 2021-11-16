New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $193.01 and a 52 week high of $259.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

