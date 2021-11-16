New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,978 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $429,831,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after acquiring an additional 481,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 190.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 457,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 299,825 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.74. 2,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,595. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $70.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

