New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,679 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of New Fortress Energy worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 387,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 679.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 239,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 1.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

