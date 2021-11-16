Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

