Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 75.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.