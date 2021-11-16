Newman & Schimel LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Newman & Schimel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

