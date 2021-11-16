Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 197,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.95. The company has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

