Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 6,678 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. 221,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,929,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $277.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

