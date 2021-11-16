NFT Alley Hits Market Capitalization of $135,006.33 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $135,006.33 and approximately $89,379.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00093844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,167.52 or 0.99973414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.34 or 0.07045679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

