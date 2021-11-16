Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend payment by 77.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nielsen has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.