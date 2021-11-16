NIO (NYSE:NIO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NIO seems to be well poised to cement a strong foothold in the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) industry. The rising demand for ES6, ES8 and EC6 models is enhancing the firm’s top line. Upbeat guidance for Q4’21 revenues sparks optimism. State backing, NIO's strategic partnership with Mobileye and the battery swap technology are expected to be key growth drivers. Balance sheet strength is another positive. On a discouraging note, NIO has not been able to turn a profit yet. Tough competition, and soaring R&D and SG&A costs are other headwinds. High capex requirements are likely to put pressure on cash flows. Further, global supply chain disruptions, high commodity costs and the firm's stretched valuations also raise red flags. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. “

NIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 2.46. NIO has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

