Nord/LB Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at €16.74 ($19.69) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.39.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.