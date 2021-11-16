Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $275.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

