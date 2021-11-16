Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the October 14th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTD. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,054,000. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSTD remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,968. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.