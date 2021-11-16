Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.50.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.92. 4,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

