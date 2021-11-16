Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,387,689 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 463.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387,689 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Sesen Bio worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after buying an additional 7,735,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SESN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

