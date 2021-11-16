Northern Trust Corp Acquires 34,839 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 21.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

