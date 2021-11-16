Northern Trust Corp Acquires 93,451 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,451 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDX. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 140,019 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $869.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

