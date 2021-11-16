Northern Trust Corp Buys 859,880 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 573.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,009,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 859,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Curis were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Curis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,037,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 141,602 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 9.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 175,796 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CRIS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

CRIS opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $523.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.77. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

