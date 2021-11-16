Northern Trust Corp Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.51% of Arlo Technologies worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,957 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,991,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 323,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.