Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,931 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Koppers worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 12.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

