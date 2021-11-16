Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,965,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,617,000 after buying an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,378,000 after buying an additional 1,723,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

