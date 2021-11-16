Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,508 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 418,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 351,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $541.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOCO shares. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

