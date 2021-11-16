Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.

NOVT stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $164.76. 2,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83. Novanta has a 12 month low of $112.39 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

