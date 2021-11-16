Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.
NOVT stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $164.76. 2,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83. Novanta has a 12 month low of $112.39 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 0.99.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.