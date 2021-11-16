NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NS shares. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 73.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 362,804 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 375,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The business had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.79%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

