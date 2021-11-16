NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.730-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,467. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

