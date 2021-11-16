Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,252 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of XPEL worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in XPEL by 24.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 2.16.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $591,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,964,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,210. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

